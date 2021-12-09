Creativity blooms from connections

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The exhibition, which opened last month, highlights how Ryman Healthcare has sponsored Otago Art Society exhibitions since 2018.
Among the connections made between the society and the company has been between the art society council and Dunedin-based Ryman staff member Mari Gomes-Bradford.
A member of the art society council herself, Ms Gomes-Bradford noticed how positively Yvette Williams rest-home residents responded to art.
She helped to organise the "Making Connections" exhibition and is keen for residents to visit the show at the society galleries at the Dunedin Railway Station.
The exhibition, which features painting, sculpture, jewellery and photography, was judged by Dunedin artist Michael Greaves.
The exhibition continues until December 18.