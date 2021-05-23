Sunday, 23 May 2021

Crossing near school to be raised

    1. The Star

    This North Rd crossing is to be raised as part of the Dunedin Safer School Streets Project. PHOTO...
    This North Rd crossing is to be raised as part of the Dunedin Safer School Streets Project. PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE
    Residents near North East Valley Normal School are generally positive about a move to replace a zebra crossing in North Rd with a raised crossing.

    Part of the Dunedin Safer School Streets Project, the move is to improve road safety, especially for cycling and walking.

    The crossing, between Selwyn St and Pentland St, will be raised later this year. No impacts on parking were envisaged, a Dunedin City Council notice said.

    Variable speed signs would be erected in North Rd and static signs on side streets to alert motorists.

    People spoken to by The Star were generally positive, saying it would slow traffic at all times and reduce speeding at night, which was most noticeable at weekends.

    - By Gillian Vine

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter