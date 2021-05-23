Crossing near school to be raised

This North Rd crossing is to be raised as part of the Dunedin Safer School Streets Project. PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE

Residents near North East Valley Normal School are generally positive about a move to replace a zebra crossing in North Rd with a raised crossing.

Part of the Dunedin Safer School Streets Project, the move is to improve road safety, especially for cycling and walking.

The crossing, between Selwyn St and Pentland St, will be raised later this year. No impacts on parking were envisaged, a Dunedin City Council notice said.

Variable speed signs would be erected in North Rd and static signs on side streets to alert motorists.

People spoken to by The Star were generally positive, saying it would slow traffic at all times and reduce speeding at night, which was most noticeable at weekends.

- By Gillian Vine