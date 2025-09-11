Culture on show in festival

A feast of song and dance arrives this weekend as local talent takes the stage for a cultural showcase.

The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day will be held at Trinity Catholic College on Saturday from 1pm to 3.30pm.

Hosted by the Dunedin Senior Chinese Association, the free event features performances by its members, the Otago and Southland Chinese Association, Dunedin Tai Chi and the Otago University Chinese Students’ Association.

There will be performance pieces by University of Otago PhD candidate in dance Yanling Sun, as well as dancers from of the Bennett School of Ballet and Jazz.

Mosgiel Brass Band will play and pupils from Columba College and Abbotsford Kindergarten will perform.