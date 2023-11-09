Cultures feted at Montecillo World Food Fest

Members of Dunedin’s Pasifika community perform a traditional Samoan dance during the inaugural Montecillo World Food Festival, held on Saturday at the veterans’ home and hospital. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The many cultures shared by residents and staff at Montecillo Veterans Home & Hospital were celebrated on Saturday at the inaugural Montecillo World Food Festival.

Initially planned for 2021, but delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event had been months in the planning for staff and families, and featured an extensive menu of international foods, and a performance by members of the Pasifika community.

The countries represented at the food festival included Indonesia, Cambodia, China, Philippines, Nepal, India, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand.

Organising group member Montecillo receptionist-administrator Briggitte Gamble said the food festival had been a huge success, with a large turnout from the community enjoying the atmosphere, despite a heavy downpour.

Residents, family and friends of Montecillo Veterans Home & Hospital enjoy sampling food from across the globe and entertainment Pacific-style during Saturday’s Montecillo World Food Festival.

Thankfully, the army had erected two tents earlier in the morning.

"The atmosphere on the day was magical and there was a great lightness and buzz with positive energy in the air.

"Thanks to all those who helped, our dancers and to all the family members that attended this fantastic event.

"We are all so proud of the wonderful team effort from the staff, residents’ families, and friends."