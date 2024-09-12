Dance class offering trial lesson

Members of Dunedin’s Ageing Gracefully Dance group surround founders and leaders Suzanne Renner and Kathryn Olcott. Pictured are (back, from left) Tricia Wilce, Therese Madden, Teresa Nel, Lynn Rodeka and Christine Whitehead. Middle (from left) Barbara Bloemsaat, Pippa Laverty and Joy Pearson. Front (from left) Ruth Thomas, Penny Keirle, Claire Soal, Renner, Olcott and Terry MacTavish. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Members of Dunedin’s Ageing Gracefully dance community group enjoy the joy and health benefits of dance during their regular Wednesday dance sessions.

Local people will get the chance to see how it is done — or have a go themselves — during an informal class, led by Ageing Gracefully dance tutor Suzanne Renner this Sunday, 2.30pm-4pm, at Toitū Otago Settlers Museum.

As the community dance classes for the "fun and wise" 50+ age group are about to move into the spring term, September 18-October 30, now is the time to give it a go.

Founded by dance specialists Renner and Kathryn Olcott in 2014, Ageing Gracefully dance was based on the research paper Dancing Makes You Smarter, which found dancing helped to ward off dementia and helped develop cognitive acuity.

Olcott said dancing was "a creative and active way" to improve mental capabilities and dancers also reaped "the health benefits of physical activity, stress reduction and a sense of wellbeing".

"And it’s just really good fun."

The group have 18-20 members, ranging in age from in their 50s to 80s.

Founding member Joy Pearson said Renner brought a "wonderful variety of music" to the classes and took a steady approach, ensuring the group warmed up before moving into routines.

"Suzanne is a very supportive leader, she encourages everyone to do what they feel safe doing," she said.

"It’s really good for your brain, following patterns and keeping with the music, plus it’s great fun."

Fellow founding member Claire Soal had never danced before joining the group, but soon found her feet and enjoyed the sessions immensely.

"I have had two knees done, and have just carried on — it’s a case of move it or lose it," she said.

Lynn Rodeka joined about six years ago and, having always enjoyed dancing, found joy in moving with the group.

"The acceptance is huge, we are all of a similar age and everyone is very welcoming."

• Ageing Gracefully community dance classes are held on Wednesdays, 6pm-7pm, at Age Concern Otago’s Octagon club. Inquiries, email kaolcott@gmail.com

