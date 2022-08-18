Dance production

Fantasy and reality collide in Dry Spell, a performance by dance troupe Footnote New Zealand, to be staged at the Regent Theatre on August 20. PHOTO: ERIN MCNAMARA

Choreographed by Rose Philpott, with sound design by Eden Mulholland, Dry Spell combines physical theatre, dance, textile and spatial design, and is performed by dancers Oliver Carruthers, Emma Cosgrave, Veronica ChengEn Lyu, and Levi Siaosi.

"The mind can play tricks on us, especially when we are faced with finality," Philpott said.

Dry Spell is a portal into the privacy of the inner self and also to some dark corners of the universe.