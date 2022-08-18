Thursday, 18 August 2022

Dance production

    1. The Star

    Fantasy and reality collide in Dry Spell, a performance by dance troupe Footnote New Zealand, to...
    Fantasy and reality collide in Dry Spell, a performance by dance troupe Footnote New Zealand, to be staged at the Regent Theatre on August 20. PHOTO: ERIN MCNAMARA
    Choreographed by Rose Philpott, with sound design by Eden Mulholland, Dry Spell combines physical theatre, dance, textile and spatial design, and is performed by dancers Oliver Carruthers, Emma Cosgrave, Veronica ChengEn Lyu, and Levi Siaosi.

    "The mind can play tricks on us, especially when we are faced with finality," Philpott said.

    Dry Spell is a portal into the privacy of the inner self and also to some dark corners of the universe.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter