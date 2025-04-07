Dark yet delighful show a cracking experience

Trick of the Light theatre presents Suitcase Show

Allan Hall Theatre

Friday, April 4

Review by SAM HENDERSON

I always feel that arriving at airport security is a peculiar moment.

Stuck in the netherworld between two countries, your insides are scanned and your luggage is inspected and judged.

Trick of the Light’s Suitcase Show plays on this twilight scenario, creating a cracking experience that is dark yet delightful.

An unusual man arrives at border control with a pile of luggage and as a bored security guard looks on, begins to open suitcases to reveal surprising stories.

Actor Ralph McCubbin Howell plays the nameless traveller in a black fedora and with an impressive bushy moustache. Playful and mysterious, he is part narrator, part props wrangler as a fantastical assortment of tall tales are brought to light.

Tiny worlds are uncovered through a range of inventive approaches, from simple light play to moving miniatures.

Hannah Smith plays a world-weary security guard who persists in ignoring the fantasy unveiled in front of her. Like any overworked bureaucrat, she remains stubbornly concerned with simply keeping the traveller moving through security.

Anya Tate-Manning and Richard Falkner also provide comic relief via CCTV footage, so carefully timed that it is hard to know if they are actually in another room or if it is pre-recorded.

Wellington-based McCubbin Howell and Smith are the founders of the Trick of the Light theatre company and their imaginative approach is unique and highly entertaining.

Such an enchanting and varied show is not possible without a wide array of talents, too many to mention them all, who crafted figurines and designed props, video, lighting and sound design.

Some of the talents to highlight include Pete Davison who created the ‘travelling wonder-tech’ and Jon Coddington who crafted the figurines.

Striking production and technical design was thanks to Brad Gledhill and Rachel Marlow.

Tane Upjohn Beatson delivered innovative sound design and composition, with additional composition by Robyn Bryant.

Suitcase Show is a whimsical and wondrous example of how a whole world can be revealed when creativity is combined with clever staging. An absolutely charming and comic show with a satisfying twist to end.