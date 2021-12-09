DCC requiring vax passes

People need to show their My Vaccine Pass to enter Dunedin’s key public facilities, the Dunedin City Council says.

Council chief executive officer Sandy Graham said the decision was made to keep people safe while the city is in Orange.

The facilities include Moana Pool, the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool, Toitu Otago Settlers Museum, the Dunedin Public Art Gallery, council-organised events, Dunedin Public Libraries, the Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden, Olveston and the Civic Centre.

"This means anyone wanting to enter any of our public-facing facilities will be required to produce a vaccine pass," Ms Graham said.

"We realise this will have an impact on some members of our community, but our priority is to keep our staff, customers and the wider community safe."

The same mandate applied to council staff, contractors, volunteers and elected members.

The requirements were consistent with measures being introduced by other councils.