"Let’s talk about it and bring death back to life" is the slogan of Death Cafe Dunedin, which will host its first meeting for 2023 next week.

The gathering, to be held on Wednesday, April 5, from 10am at The Dish, 8 Stafford St, is a safe space for sharing and meeting like-minded people who see life and death as part of the journey. People from all walks of life meet for refreshments, and to discuss death and dying.

The objective of the meetings is to increase awareness of death, with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives.

Inquiries, phone Anike on (021) 861-611.