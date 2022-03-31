Debuts can be seen online

Two young musicians’ debut performances with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra can now be enjoyed online.

Pianist Benjamin Carter (Wellington College) and cellist Ingrid Kosaka (Christchurch Girls’ High School) performed with the NZSO as part of NZSO Young Artists Showcase in October last year.

The showcase was filmed without an audience at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre.

Ingrid was the cello soloist in a recital of Saint-Saens’ revered Cello Concerto No 1, and Benjamin was the pianist in a recital of Grieg’s famous Piano Concerto in A Minor, one of the most popular piano concertos.

Their NZSO performances can be viewed at live.nzso.co.nz.

NZSO Young Artists Showcase also included performances by singer-songwriters Gabi Summerfield, of Otago, Molly Pawson, of Hawke’s Bay, and Cece McMillan, of Palmerston North.

Their performances will be available to view online in the coming weeks.