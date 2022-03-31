Thursday, 31 March 2022

Debuts can be seen online

    1. The Star

    Two young musicians’ debut performances with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra can now be enjoyed online.

    Pianist Benjamin Carter (Wellington College) and cellist Ingrid Kosaka (Christchurch Girls’ High School) performed with the NZSO as part of NZSO Young Artists Showcase in October last year.

    The showcase was filmed without an audience at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre.

    Ingrid was the cello soloist in a recital of Saint-Saens’ revered Cello Concerto No 1, and Benjamin was the pianist in a recital of Grieg’s famous Piano Concerto in A Minor, one of the most popular piano concertos.

    Their NZSO performances can be viewed at live.nzso.co.nz.

    NZSO Young Artists Showcase also included performances by singer-songwriters Gabi Summerfield, of Otago, Molly Pawson, of Hawke’s Bay, and Cece McMillan, of Palmerston North.

    Their performances will be available to view online in the coming weeks.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter