Dedication over decades

Photo: Brenda Harwood

Long-standing Dunedin gardener and environmental campaigner Hendrik Koch (right) and volunteer Craig McGeady look out over a section of densely planted native plants at the Kaikorai Common Reserve. The site is one of three, comprising the Shetland St Community Garden, the Araiteuru Marae gardens and the reserve cared for and developed by Mr Koch and a dedicated team of volunteers for more than 20 years.