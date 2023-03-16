Delays on saddle road

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warns Dunedin drivers to expect delays coming into the city or heading north travelling over the Leith Saddle for the next two weeks.

Highway asphalting work is under way ahead of winter on this hilly area of SH1. Traffic around the 1.3 km site will be managed using Stop/Go.

"Please be aware that you will need to use your hand brake and do hand brake starts," Waka Kotahi maintenance contract manager Jennifer McLean said.

Delays could be up to 20 minutes at peak times, with shorter delays at quieter times of the day.

Work will be under way from 6am-6pm, Monday to Friday, but after hours and at weekends there will be reduced speeds and care needed.