Digital safety a focus

With a 14% rise in scams targeting seniors over the past 12 months, increasing incidents of elder abuse online and a digital knowledge gap among older New Zealanders, two of the country’s leading online organisations have teamed up to help seniors enjoy the digital world safely.

The partnership between online safety agency Netsafe and telecommunications infrastructure provider Chorus will create educational resources and initiatives for seniors, their whanau and senior sector facilitators.

These will cover the most topical and pressing online safety issues for seniors.

"We understand how tricky it can be to navigate all the information and emerging technology in an increasingly digital world," Netsafe chief safety officer Sean Lyons said.

"This partnership will help our seniors feel more confident online by equipping them with the right safety know-how in various freely available formats, on and offline, to ensure the message reaches its intended audience."

The first project, "Learn about Scams", an online video presentation by Netsafe "scambassador" Bronwyn Groot, will go live during Netsafety Week, from next Monday to Sunday. Mr Lyons said Netsafe witnessed a record-high rise in overall scam reports in 2022, accounting for $35 million lost and over-65s frequently targeted.

"Scammers are targeting over 65s because they didn’t grow up in a digital world.

"Some seniors, like many of us, make simple mistakes like giving their credit card information out when they lack basic online safety knowledge.

"But if we can equip more people with the tools they need, scammers won’t be able to steal from them and seniors will be protected from thousands of dollars of loss," he said.

Chorus head of sustainability Hannah Taylor said the organisation was proud to team up with Netsafe and address the digital needs of older people in New Zealand.

"Chorus wants to ensure that older people can grow their digital skills in a supportive way and know how to be confident and safe online.

"We are committed to better digital inclusion in Aotearoa, and that’s why we continue to build relationships with technology charities and not-for-profit organisations that focus on the many facets of this," she said.

"The Netsafety Week sessions are a great starting point. Scams are an increasingly big concern for all of us, and we look forward to providing other much-needed support to improve older Kiwis’ online experience over the coming months."

- The presentation will be available from Monday, at netsafe.org.nz/netsafety-week-2023/