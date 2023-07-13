Disabled business owners start podcast

Disabled business owners feature in a new programme and podcast on OAR FM.

Created in partnership between the Disability Business Network and CCS Disability Action, and hosted by "That Blind Woman" Julie Woods, My Business Stars delves into the diverse experiences of successful entrepreneurs in the disabled community.

In each episode, a business owner reveals the ups and downs of their journey and how they got to where they are today.

Ms Woods believed the podcast was an important opportunity for people to learn about what it was really like for disabled people in business and the physical, social and attitudinal barriers that affect employment equity.

"When I asked one disabled business owner why he went into business, he said it was because he was unemployable."

The interviews also highlighted the positive impact disabled people could have on the economic landscape and the way business ownership could create opportunities to work in a way that fitted their individual needs and goals, Ms Woods said.

My Business Stars is broadcast every Tuesday at 12pm and replayed Thursdays at 6pm on OAR 105.4FM and 1575AM.

Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz, Spotify, Google podcasts and Apple podcasts.

By Jeff Harford

Community liaison OAR FM