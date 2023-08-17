Documentaries about dying prove life-affirming

Filming a documentary about human dissection was a challenging, but ultimately life-affirming, experience for those involved.

Produced by medical documentary maker and rural hospital physician Dr Paul Trotman, of Dunedin, Donated to Science focuses on the human dissection programme at the University of Otago School of Medical Sciences.

In a unique approach, the film-makers interviewed three people who intended to donate their bodies to science — two of whom died in the following months.

Dr Trotman and his Dunedin-based production team followed the dissection process over two years and interviewed the medical students about their responses.

Made with the approval of the university's human ethics committee and the Dunedin inspector of anatomy, the documentary also aimed to highlight the care and respect paid to donated bodies in the anatomy department.

Prof Helen Nicholson, dean of the Otago School of Medical Sciences, said the film had revealed a lot about the students' experiences of dissection and how difficult it was for some.

This production led Dr Trotman to make a film about what it takes to make a doctor.

Another Trotman film, A Good Death, follows Dunedin Hospital staff who are working to improve end-of-life treatment in patients with COPD and other chronic conditions.

Prof Robin Taylor wanted to change the way they cared for people with long-term, but inevitably fatal medical conditions as they reached the end of their lives.

Instead of writing another academic paper, he decided to take a different tack and commission a film about the issues.

Donated to Science screens on Channel 39 – Southern Television (Freeview HD) on Saturday, August 26, at 9pm; and A Good Death screens at 10pm.

By Luke Chapman

Channel 39-Southern TV

production manager