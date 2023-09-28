Double-header set to dazzle

Immy Morey (Anna) and Joseph Kelly (Hans) rehearse for Taieri Musical’s production of Frozen Jr, which opens tonight as part of a Disney double-header. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Disney magic is coming to Mosgiel with the presentation of two iconic Disney stories in one spectacular show, opening tonight.

Taieri Musical is presenting Frozen Jr and The Lion King Jr, each an hour-long version of the original stories, in a double-feature format.

Each show has its own cast and production team.

Thirty five of Dunedin’s most talented young performers will take the stage, plus a large team behind the scenes assembling extravagant costumes, props and set pieces.

Sam (left) and Joseph Kelly stand proudly in their costumes for The Lion King Jr, which opens tonight.

The production is aided by an enormous LED wall — weighing more than 1.2 tonnes — which will help to transform the stage from the snowy Nordic mountains to the vast African Savanna.

Frozen Jr director Denise Henderson said the show was the largest she had ever directed.

"It’s been a big challenge because even though it’s shorter, this show has eight big production numbers — they really are full on. Audiences are really in for a treat."

The Lion King Jr director Emma Donaldson felt like she was reliving her childhood.

"It’s so nostalgic for me. I remember when The Lion King came out and the story feels like such a key part of my childhood.

"It’s been so fun to work on. And there’s so much talent in Dunedin — the level of this production is going to be epic."

With well-known stories, audience expectations were high.

A dedicated team were bringing the shows to life through costuming.

Ms Henderson said Frozen Jr head of wardrobe Christine Wedlake had "outdone herself — she’s determined this production is going to look stunning from start to finish".

"Anyone that knows Frozen will know there’s an incredible moment where Elsa’s beautiful crystal gown is revealed — and we’re doing it the same way it’s done in the West End."

Ms Donaldson agreed that the costumes were "incredible".

"We have huge head pieces, and extensions of arms, some cast have pieces strapped to them — it’s all so cleverly designed and built."

The show runs from tonight until October 7, at Mosgiel Coronation Hall. Tickets are available via www.taierimusical.org.nz