Driving drunk is a big problem in Dunedin

Unfortunately, there were more than 10 drink-driving incidents over the weekend, including a woman who tried to pretend she was in the passenger seat.

When we set up checkpoints, we are always conscious of what those who have been drinking will do.

If there is a corner or a side street that they can turn down, then we will have staff on those streets or we are watching out for the cars that pull up short and pretend to go into a house or pull into a driveway.

On this occasion they pulled up short, the passenger got out and he tried to distract the police while the female shuffled over from the driver’s seat to the passenger’s seat.

But because we are aware of it, we watched it happen.

It is a stupid thing to do and it clearly shows she knew she should not have been driving after drinking.

On Friday night, police and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency vehicle inspectors were out and about targeting modified, dangerous and unsafe vehicles.

These are often described as boy racer-type vehicles.

A number of car owners make their own modifications based more on image and sound than safety.

Out of 35 vehicles that were stopped, none of them were 100% compliant and 15were totally unsafe, and so they were issued pink stickers which is ordering them off the road until those dangerous modifications are fixed.

There were also some incidents of speeding including one 31-year-old man caught travelling at 157kmh on the Southern Motorway.

And that was just after 5pm at night — so it is not like it is 3am and there is no-one else around and they are treating a quiet road as a racetrack. It is at 5pm when everyone is travelling home or going about after-school activities and things like that, so there are a lot more people on the road.

Moving forward, we will continue to monitor what happens in the student area and how they conduct their outside gatherings with the easing of Covid-19 pandemic limits and greater numbers allowed indoors.