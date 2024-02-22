Drop-in sessions for Taieri

The community is invited to meet Otago regional councillors and staff during a series of drop-in community sessions to discuss Lower Taieri flood protection scheme.

The sessions will be held on Tuesday, March 5, from 11.30am-2.30pm at the West Taieri Rugby Club, Outram, and from 5.30pm-7.30pm at Mosgiel Coronation Hall.

Following the recent release of a 62-page report by consultants Tonkin + Taylor Ltd titled "Taieri Flood Protection Scheme, Floodbank Risk Assessment", commissioned as part of ORC’s ongoing assessment of the scheme, the community drop-in sessions are being held to give residents and landowners the chance to talk about the report’s findings. ORC engineering manager Michelle Mifflin said the council was committed to "having face to face conversations with the community to explain the report and its findings".

The ORC commissioned Tonkin + Taylor Ltd to deliver a report assessing relative risks associated with floodbank failure within the Lower Taieri Flood Protection Scheme as part of a wider programme of ongoing asset management resilience work, Ms Mifflin said.

This high-level risk assessment is part of a wider body of work being undertaken to assess the performance of the Lower Taieri flood protection scheme. Ms Mifflin said this work was considered routine in managing floodbank assets and is used to inform ORC’s ongoing programmes of works.

The report provides a relative assessment of risk associated with the floodbanks, identifying sections to prioritise for further investigations and building resilience, she said.

The report’s risk assessment findings will assist with the next stages of work such as prioritising potential floodbank improvements, guiding further assessments, understanding the tolerable risk and considering future adaptation plans.

Read FAQs and the Tonkin + Taylor report here: https://www.orc.govt.nz/lowertaieri