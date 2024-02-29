Dunedin racer takes a win

Ken Thompson, of Dunedin, wins the Historic Class. PHOTO: GEOFF RIDDER

A local racer was among the winners at the Nexen Tyre NZ Mazda Racing Series.

Round four of the South Island Championships concluded recently at Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell.

Chris White, of Prebbleton, won his second straight title from Timaru driver Will Kitching.

Kitching however took away the Rookie Of The Year title.

He was last season’s Pro 8 South Island Champion, and this season he was immediately competitive, taking the second-round win of the championship.

At the final two rounds, in the presence of the full North Island contingent who came south seeking New Zealand Championship points, Kitching was in the thick of it at the front of the field.

In fact, the Timaru youngster is at present second in the New Zealand Championship points as well.

Dalan Price, of Swannanoa, became the Masters Champion while Ken Thompson, of Dunedin, won the Historic Class in his Series 1 Mazda RX7.

Team YTG, comprised of Matt Dodd and Will Kitching, won the Team Championship.