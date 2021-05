Photo: Allied Press

Dunedin innovators (from left) George Phillips, Founder of Cloudcannon, Georgia Tiata Fa'atoese Latu, Potiki Poi founder, and Heidi Retana, CEO of INNOV8HQ, will feature alongside innovative founders from around the world in a new documentary screening in Dunedin next week.

Outside the Valley tells the story of start-up communities in Mexico, Uruguay and Portugal as well as featuring Dunedin start-up founders George Phillips (CloudCannon), Georgia Tiata-Fa’atoese Latu (Potiki Poi) and Heidi Renata (Innov8HQ).

Outside The Valley will screen at the Rialto Cinema on Tuesday June 1 starting at 6pm.