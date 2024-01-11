An increase to the Otago Regional Council Environmental Community Organisation (Eco) Fund will help improve the environment throughout Otago.

The council has boosted the fund by 58.4% to $900,000, and has introduced a new large-scale biodiversity fund for projects ranging from $50,000 to $150,000.

ORC manager of environmental implementation Libby Caldwell said the addition of the one-off large-scale project fund reflected that the Eco Fund and Incentives Funds had been consistently oversubscribed by more than 100% of the funds available.

"We’re definitely seeing greater interest in community-led projects around Otago and want to foster more of these partnerships which so positively enhance the environment."

The funds will support diverse environmental activities, such as biodiversity enhancement, pest control, native planting and water quality improvement.

ORC councillor Alan Somerville said the Eco fund provided excellent value to Otago communities and the environment.

"Communities know what is most important in their own areas, and money from the Eco fund can enable them to turn their ideas into action."

Applications for the 2024 round open in March, with successful applicants to be announced in May.