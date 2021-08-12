Education sector key to innovative and vibrant city

An artist’s impression of Otago Polytechnic's proposed Engineering, Building and Construction Trades Training Centre. ARTWORK: SUPPLIED

Dunedin has always taken pride in being an education city.

Our schools and tertiary institutions are known for their excellence, and play a key role in the vibrancy, innovation and character of the city.

Despite challenging times, Dunedin is buzzing with many different education initiatives and both our tertiary institutions have experienced increased enrolments this year, on the back of central government’s push to get more people trained.

The sector is feeding into a number of major infrastructure projects over the coming years too, such as the construction of the Otago Polytechnic’s Trade Training Centre and the new hall of residence currently being built by the University of Otago.

These projects not only address future demand for skilled workers and student accommodation but provide jobs along the way.

Enterprise Dunedin actively fosters and maintains ties and pathways for international students considering Dunedin as a study destination through Study Dunedin.

While this work has had to adapt to border closures, it’s still important to maintain the city’s profile internationally and there are a number of interesting projects under way to do just this.

Pre-Covid-19 the international student body made up approximately 18% of Dunedin’s total student population of about 25,000 and contributed significantly in terms of cultural diversity, research expertise and economic impact.

We’re now working on different ways of collaborating in the education sector and many of our high schools are connecting with students offshore — specifically in China and Thailand — via Zoom.

An exciting opportunity for high school pupils is also about to kick off in partnership with Thai high school pupils where the students work together to achieve a New Zealand Global Competence Certificate.

JobDUN is another Enterprise Dunedin-led initiative which supports businesses and students.

This highly successful internship programme supports Dunedin businesses to find student interns who will fill skill gaps and provide new ideas and energy.

The results speak volumes, with one in two interns going on to fill permanent roles in the same organisations.

Over the last decade 410 interns have accessed the programme leading to 245 jobs.

Specialised areas of education are also being driven by growth in creative and technology sectors such as film and video game development.

There’s a drive to upskill and train local talent in both sectors, to provide a solid skills base in the city to feed into future opportunities.

Enterprise Dunedin’s Film Dunedin has recently hosted a number of industry specific workshops to provide upskilling opportunities for local crew.

With films shot on location here about to be released internationally, including Power of the Dog and The Royal Treatment, the need for trained local crew will only increase as interest in Dunedin as a filming destination grows.

The New Zealand Centre of Digital Excellence is also well under way and already achieving milestones towards the creation of a strong video game development sector in Dunedin.

This includes bespoke education and training opportunities specific to the industry, and the University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic are working towards realising dedicated undergraduate degrees and vocational courses to equip the city with the next generation of video game developers.

As far as the local economy is concerned, education is a key contributor.

Not only does it attract students to our city to study, the sector is one of the city’s major employers and underpins the exceptional research and innovation Dunedin is known for.