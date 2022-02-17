Effects of inflation starting to bite

Have you noticed the eye-watering experience of filling up the car and the increases for groceries and other basics?

Wages are not keeping pace with inflation, and it is probably going to get worse before it gets better.

The monetary response to inflation is to increase interest rates on debt.

This affects everyone with any kind of bank lending — if you’re overextended on your mortgage, the next couple of years are going to be a bit rough.

Any government entity with debt also must either raise or save money as the cost of its debt increases.

In the United Kingdom, the saving money version is known as "austerity", and it hit social services and the arts in particular very hard.

Let’s take a look at the Dunedin City Council.

Currently the DCC Group has around $850million-$900million in debt, with almost $300million of annual income. I don’t know what the DCC is paying in interest but imagine for a moment that their lenders increase the rate of interest by 2%. That’s an extra $18million a year to be paid, or 6% of annual revenue.

With 50,000 households and several thousand businesses in Dunedin, that could add a couple of hundred dollars to each rates bill.

Now let’s suppose voters whose incomes have fallen behind the rising cost of necessities don’t want higher rates.

There really aren’t a lot of options: asset sales (the stadium? social housing?) for the cash to pay down debt, increase fees again, squeeze the government for a better 3 Waters payout, or cut spending.

It’s the same for central government, which rightly printed a whole lot of money to get us all through the Alpha wave.

Eventually that money will have to come out of circulation, either being stretched over a longer term, or via raised taxes, or through the kinds of decisions local government will be looking at in November.

Now I don’t imagine either the DCC or the government has the equivalent of a floating interest rate. Some if not most of that debt will be at fixed rates with renewal periods.

But when the renewals come up then the temptations of belt-tightening will kick in.

But belt-tightening also has costs.

As with Ruth Richardson’s "mother of all budgets", it can lead to recession. As with the UK’s "austerity" it can lead to immense social costs for those on low incomes (and recession).

As we come into the turbulence of inflation and election year, let’s think carefully about where the costs of managing debt are going to fall.