By-election approaching

Nominations to fill a vacancy on the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board following the death of Brian Miller were scheduled to close today at noon.

Because more than one nomination had been received by 2pm yesterday, a by-election will be held on Friday, October 6.

Nominations received to date are: Austen Banks, Amy Taylor, Kimberlee Wallace and Rebecca Shepherd.

The postal vote will be conducted under the Single Transferable Vote system.

Voting papers will be delivered from Thursday, September 14.

Visit www.vote.nz to enrol or check and update voting details.