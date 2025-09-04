Election candidates quizzed online

In a Dunedin City Council initiative, voters in Ōtepoti Dunedin can now watch short videos of local election candidates answering key questions, to help inform their voting decisions.

All 56 candidates standing for mayor and council-at-large were given the opportunity to appear in a short video ahead of this year’s elections.

Every candidate accepted the offer, and each answered the same three questions: what are your top priorities for Dunedin in the next three years, why do you think you are right for the role, and what do you see as the biggest opportunity on the horizon for Dunedin?

The videos are now online, and appear with candidate statements and photos at www.dunedin.govt.nz/candidates. The videos can also be viewed as a YouTube playlist: Elections 2025 — YouTube.

DCC deputy electoral officer Robyn Dillon said, in a statement, a lack of information about candidates was one reason people did not vote, and the videos offered voters a chance to find out more about those standing for election.

"With such a large field of candidates putting their names forward this time around, we hope the videos are helpful for voters as they decide who to rank on their ballot papers," she said. "Watching all 56 videos back-to-back will take around 80 minutes, so perhaps make an evening of it and see which candidates you would like to represent you."

