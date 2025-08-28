Thursday, 28 August 2025

Election forums

    1. The Star

    Election forums in the next week:

    Dunedin Area Citizens Association Inc meetings, 7pm-9pm:

    Tonight — Pioneer Hall, Port Chalmers

    Tuesday, September 2 — Macandrew Bay community hall

    Wednesday, September 3 — Kaikorai Valley Bowling Club

    Thursday, September 4 — North East Valley Normal School

    The Star will publish election forums each week. If you wish to list an election forum, please email brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz