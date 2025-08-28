You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Election forums in the next week:
Dunedin Area Citizens Association Inc meetings, 7pm-9pm:
Tonight — Pioneer Hall, Port Chalmers
Tuesday, September 2 — Macandrew Bay community hall
Wednesday, September 3 — Kaikorai Valley Bowling Club
Thursday, September 4 — North East Valley Normal School
• The Star will publish election forums each week. If you wish to list an election forum, please email brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz