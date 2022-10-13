Thursday, 13 October 2022

Election results

    1. The Star

    (All results are preliminary unless otherwise indicated)

    Dunedin City Council

    MAYOR:

    Jules Radich

    COUNCIL:

    Sophie Barker

    Lee Vandervis

    Brent Weatherall

    Marie Laufiso

    Andrew Whiley

    Bill Acklin

    Christine Garey

    Jim O’Malley

    Carmen Houlahan

    Steve Walker

    Kevin Gilbert

    Mandy Mayhem-Bullock

    David Benson-Pope

    Cherry Lucas

    Otago Regional Council

    (Progress based on incomplete count)

    Dunedin Constituency

    Gretchen Robertson

    Andrew Noone

    Bryan Scott

    Elliot Weir

    Tim Mepham

    Alan Somerville

    Dunstan Regional Constituency

    Gary Kelliher

    Michael Laws

    Alexa Forbes

    Molyneux Regional Constituency

    Lloyd McCall

    Kate Wilson

    Community boards

    Waikouaiti Coast:

    Alasdair Morrison

    Mark Brown

    Sonya Billyard

    Andy Barratt

    Geraldine Tait

    Chris McBride

    West Harbour:

    Wayne (Blackdog) Sefton

    Ange McErlane

    Kristina Goldsmith

    Barbara Anderson

    Duncan Eddy

    Jarrod Hodson

    Otago Peninsula:

    Paul Pope

    Hoani Langsbury

    Lox Kellas

    Stacey Kokaua-Balfour

    Cheryl May Neill

    Edna Stevenson

    Saddle Hill:

    Scott Weatherall

    John Moyle

    Keith McFadyen

    Paul Weir

    Christina McBratney

    Pim Allen

    Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board:

    Dean McAlwee

    Andrew Simms

    Brian Peat

    Regan Horrell

    Kathryn Anderson

    Brian Miller

    Strath Taieri Community Board:

    Barry Williams

    Anna Wilson

    Robin Thomas

    David R Frew

    Tony Markhan

    Terina Geddes