Election results

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin City Council
MAYOR:
Jules Radich
COUNCIL:
Sophie Barker
Lee Vandervis
Brent Weatherall
Marie Laufiso
Andrew Whiley
Bill Acklin
Christine Garey
Jim O’Malley
Carmen Houlahan
Steve Walker
Kevin Gilbert
Mandy Mayhem-Bullock
David Benson-Pope
Cherry Lucas
Otago Regional Council
(Progress based on incomplete count)
Dunedin Constituency
Gretchen Robertson
Andrew Noone
Bryan Scott
Elliot Weir
Tim Mepham
Alan Somerville
Dunstan Regional Constituency
Gary Kelliher
Michael Laws
Alexa Forbes
Molyneux Regional Constituency
Lloyd McCall
Kate Wilson
Community boards
Waikouaiti Coast:
Alasdair Morrison
Mark Brown
Sonya Billyard
Andy Barratt
Geraldine Tait
Chris McBride
West Harbour:
Wayne (Blackdog) Sefton
Ange McErlane
Kristina Goldsmith
Barbara Anderson
Duncan Eddy
Jarrod Hodson
Otago Peninsula:
Paul Pope
Hoani Langsbury
Lox Kellas
Stacey Kokaua-Balfour
Cheryl May Neill
Edna Stevenson
Saddle Hill:
Scott Weatherall
John Moyle
Keith McFadyen
Paul Weir
Christina McBratney
Pim Allen
Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board:
Dean McAlwee
Andrew Simms
Brian Peat
Regan Horrell
Kathryn Anderson
Brian Miller
Strath Taieri Community Board:
Barry Williams
Anna Wilson
Robin Thomas
David R Frew
Tony Markhan
Terina Geddes