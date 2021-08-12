Elite athletes studied

University of Otago is undertaking a comprehensive survey of New Zealand’s Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth Games athletes as they age.

Principal investigator Dr Xaviour Walker said the Games Athletes Medical Evaluation and Status (Games) study would investigate health and wellbeing of athletes both now and when they were at their peak.

"We know from basic studies that Olympic athletes live two to three years longer than the general population, but they also have risk factors for heart issues, and we don’t know exactly why."