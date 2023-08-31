Ensemble explores links to home

NZTrio members (from left) Ashley Brown (cello), Somi Kim (piano) and Amalia Hall (violin) are exploring homeland tales in their latest concert. PHOTO: KATHERINE BROOK

Leading ensemble NZTrio is exploring the native soil of composers in an upcoming concert tour, "Homeland 2: Tunes From My Home".

The concert, to be presented at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery tomorrow, from 7pm, features works focusing on the nostalgia of folk-influenced compositions from the 19th century to the present day.

The second of the three-part Homeland series of tours, Friday’s concert will feature Amalia Hall (violin), Ashley Brown (cello) and Somi Kim (piano).

Chinese-American composer Chen Yi travels back to her early upbringing in China in Tunes From My Home — musical stories filled with bustling energies and happy memories.

Romanian composer George Enescu’s Piano Trio in A minor was one of the very few works he composed during World War 2 and reveals his fascination with the Romanian countryside and folk music of his homeland.

A new NZTrio commission from New Zealand composer Victoria Kelly, Lyre has a gently rhythmic and mystical sound, and marks the trio’s continuing dedication to Aotearoa-based composers.

The programme’s final piece features Czech composer Antonin Dvorak’s exploration of the depths of Czech folk music traditions in the dark and brooding romanticism of his Piano Trio No 3 in F minor, Op 65.

Visit nztrio.com to book.