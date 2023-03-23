PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Auckland chamber choir Viva Voce brings its semi-staged performance of Joby Talbot’s Path of Miracles to Dunedin this Friday, from 7.30pm at St Paul’s Cathedral.

An astonishing work for the 17-part unaccompanied choir, Path of Miracles depicts the famous Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in a fusion of medieval and modern styles.

Conducted by John Rosser CNZM, the choir’s performance of the work has been described as an "outstanding and remarkable performance of a complex but enthralling work" and "a unique experience".

Founded in 1985, by Rosser, Viva Voce is an auditioned chamber choir that specialises in the innovative programming and attractive presentation of a huge variety of music, striving always for both excellence and entertainment.

Tickets are available through iticket.co.nz (fees apply), through Viva Voce phone 021 977-905 or at the door.