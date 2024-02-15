Erika wins gold at world champs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
She won the 400m freestyle final earlier this week, setting a personal best and New Zealand record time of 3:59.44.
The World Championship title winner celebrated with a fist pump and said she was so excited.
"How crazy was that?
"I’m so stoked with that time.
"I’m so happy with where I am right now and I’m so excited for what’s to come."
Fairweather had a lead of 1.65s at halfway and finished 2.18s ahead of her closest rival, China’s Bingjie Li.
Fairweather also was also in pole position to claim a second medal after setting the fastest time in the 200m freestyle semifinals yesterday. Final results were not known before The Star went to print.