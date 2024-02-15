Erika wins gold at world champs

Erika Fairweather competes in the Women’s 400m Freestyle Heat 4 on day 10 of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar. PHOTO: ADAM PRETTY/GETTY IMAGES

Dunedin swimmer Erika Fairweather is celebrating winning New Zealand’s first ever gold at World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

She won the 400m freestyle final earlier this week, setting a personal best and New Zealand record time of 3:59.44.

The World Championship title winner celebrated with a fist pump and said she was so excited.

"How crazy was that?

"I’m so stoked with that time.

"I’m so happy with where I am right now and I’m so excited for what’s to come."

Fairweather had a lead of 1.65s at halfway and finished 2.18s ahead of her closest rival, China’s Bingjie Li.

Fairweather also was also in pole position to claim a second medal after setting the fastest time in the 200m freestyle semifinals yesterday. Final results were not known before The Star went to print.