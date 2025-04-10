Event aims to set yoga class record

An attempt to create a national exercise record is already attracting a wide range of participants.

The NZ Festival of Nature Wild Dunedin NatureDome event on Sunday at the Forsyth Barr Stadium will start at 10am with an attempt to create a New Zealand record for the largest yoga session.

In a statement, Wild Dunedin marketing manager Charlie Buchan said it had already seen an overwhelming amount of interest in the event.

"People are travelling from as far as Christchurch, Central Otago and Invercargill to join us in becoming part of this record-breaking attempt.

"It would be amazing to see the local community come together and support this initiative."

The aim is for more than 600 attendees to take part in the yoga session.

An action-packed day at the NatureDome is planned, including performances by New Zealand artists Anika Moa and Suzy Cato, a giant screening of Disney film Moana, a range of market stalls and food trucks and activities and workshops for all ages.

Entry to the event is a gold coin donation, proceeds going towards supporting wildlife organisations in Dunedin. — APL