Event chance to show skills

Green Island Women’s Institute member Kay Anderson (left) receives the trophy for winning the floral section from WI national executive committee member Mary Reet (centre) and president Kate Cochrane, at the Mid-Otago Federation of Women’s Institutes’ spring competition day. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The skills of baking, handcraft, floral design, writing and entertaining were to the fore at the recent Mid-Otago Federation of Women’s Institutes’ spring competition day recently.

Federation president Kate Cochrane welcomed members of the federation’s six women’s institutes, including five of its gold honour award recipients, to the event, held last month at Fairfield Hall.

Members also heard from WI national executive committee member Mary Reet, who shared national news.

Mid Otago Federation WI publicity officer Marie Dickson said the day included broad-ranging competitions, with good entries received for baking, handcraft, photography, over-70s section, best individual WI 2022 annual report, spelling, recitation and five-minute entertainment.

The floral section was particularly successful, resulting in "a lovely display of spring flowers, shrubs as well as floral arrangements", she said.

Green Island WI member Kay Anderson, who won the Margaret Sim trophy for the premier floral exhibit, had made a corsage and presented it to Mrs Cochrane to wear.