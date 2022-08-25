Event reels in love for fishing

After catching her first fish at Take A Kid Fishing last year, Annabelle McConnachie (8), of Green Island, will be ready with her new rod, lures and jelly beans when the annual event returns later this month. Photo: Bruce Quirey, Otago Fish & Game

After catching her first fish at Take A Kid Fishing last year, Annabelle McConnachie (8), of Green Island, will be ready with her new rod, lures and jelly beans when the annual event returns later this month.

Her grandmother Trish Mitchell, of Mosgiel, said Annabelle tells everybody the story about her first catch at Southern Reservoir last year.

"She said to the fish and game ranger, ‘I’ll see you again next year and I’ll bring jelly beans’."

Otago Fish & Game runs Take A Kid Fishing annually at Southern Reservoir for children aged up to 17.

The free event returns from 10am to noon on September 17, 18, 24 and 25.

Participants may sign up for one day only, and rods and lures will be available for loan on the day.

To register, go to the Otago Fish and Game Council Facebook page and follow the link or email bquirey@fishandgame.org.nz