Excellent youth celebrated

The Otago Daily Times Class Act awards celebrate the excellence of young people in the Otago province.

Now more than ever we will look to them for leadership for the future.

In this, its 24th year, 28 schools participated and between them, they have nominated 56 pupils as representatives of the cream of Otago’s secondary school elite this year.

Yesterday afternoon, at a special awards ceremony at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery, the pupils came together as a class and were individually presented with Class Act 2023 certificates by Labour leader Chris Hipkins.

The ODT was proud the prime minister continued the tradition and agreed to be its guest speaker at the calling together of these outstanding pupils.

His presence was an honour for Otago and testament to the excellence of these young people.

The pupils were nominated by their schools on the basis of their achievements and potential for success in adult life.

The only criterion the newspaper gives the schools is excellence.

The 56 pupils nominated for awards were photographed and profiled in a Otago Daily Times feature publication recently.

The Otago Daily Times Class Act programme began in 2000.

That year, 26 of the 29 high schools in the newspaper’s primary circulation area each selected one or two outstanding pupils to join the class.

This year’s ODT Class Act can be viewed online at odt.co.nz and will screen on Channel 39 — Southern Television on Tuesday at 7.30pm.



LUKE CHAPMAN Channel 39-Southern TV production manager