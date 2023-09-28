Exhibition brings remembrance

Dunedin youngsters Sequoia Hardisty, 7, and brother Cypress, 9, study the works in the Otago Art Society’s "Spring Exhibition" as they decide on their "people’s choice" votes. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Colourful art works burst from the walls of Otago Art Society’s galleries in a joyful celebration of spring.

Sponsored by Ryman Healthcare, the "Spring Exhibition" has the theme "I remember when" and features works both by members of Otago Art Society (OAS) and Ryman residents — who have a gallery space set aside for their work.

OAS promotions committee member Tash Hurst said the society enjoyed working alongside Ryman, as they were helpful contributors, and it was good to see some excellent entries from residents.

"The broader exhibition features a wide range of entries in all mediums, as well as 3D works. We are very pleased with it," Hurst said.

Last Friday’s opening celebration had been successful, with OAS member and Ryman staff member Maria Gomes-Bradford speaking, along with judge Steev Peyroux.

First prize went to Remembering the Wooden Power Pole by Rachel Foster, second was I Laughed: She Spanked: I Cried by Anne Baldock, and third was Unexpected Visitor by Jo Loughnan.

Special mentions went to Breathless by Ches Pritchard, Meadow by Anneloes Douglas, Spring Cle by Sylvie Kaos, and Whoa by Jenny Legden.

OAS council member Jenny Longstaff, who hung the exhibition, said it was lovely that the show was timed to coincide with the completion of the restoration of Dunedin Railway Station.

"Usually we use the blinds for hanging works, but for this exhibition we left them open so that visitors can see the views from our windows," she said.

The Spring Exhibition continues at the Otago Art Society galleries, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station, until October 21.

- Among the exhibitions coming up later in the year is "The Book of Otago" curated by Simone Marshall at the University of Otago. Entries close on October 20. For more details, email simone.marshall@otago.ac.nz

