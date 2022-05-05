Exhibition showcasing genome a NZ first

For the first time in New Zealand, an exhibition has been created all about the genome.

The exhibition, "Genome, Science of Life", which opened on Monday at Tuhura Otago Museum, is a partnership with Genomics Aotearoa.

The exhibition features examples of research in digital displays and augmented reality.

Genomics Aotearoa chief executive Professor Peter Dearden said genomics as a science had already changed our lives, but would have even more impact in the near future.

"The more we understand it, the more we can use it for our benefit," Prof Dearden said.

Tuhura Otago Museum marketing manager Kate Oktay said the exhibition sought to increase this sort of understanding.

"Tuhura Otago Museum has the largest science centre and science outreach team in the country.

"Our mission is to inspire curiosity, so we were thrilled to partner with the Genomics Aotearoa team on this, creating a visual aspect to communicate the science," she said.

From a general understanding of the genome, to research happening in New Zealand, part of the exhibition showcases how genomic sequencing has shaped Covid response around the world.

"New Zealand research has really been at the forefront here," Ms Oktay said.

"We were the first to discover that the virus was airborne, and being able to share stories like this through the displays is fantastic."

How are cancers formed? Why was New Zealand’s Covid response so strong? How does our environment interact with our genes?

These questions and others are answered in this fascinating exhibition where virtual genes dance in the gallery space and science comes to life.