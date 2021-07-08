Thursday, 8 July 2021

Fair raises $1500 for Gaza hospital

    By Gillian Vine
    1. The Star

    Saturday’s church fair at St Thomas’s Church, Pine Hill, raised about $1500 for Al Ahli Hospital...
    Saturday’s church fair at St Thomas’s Church, Pine Hill, raised about $1500 for Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE
    About $1500 was raised on Saturday to support a hospital in Gaza.

    “Dunedin North Parish decided to support our sisters and brothers in Gaza by having a fundraising fair at St Thomas’s,”  Fr Michael Wallace, vicar of All Saints Anglican parish, explained.

    “We were very happy to welcome many people to the fair and especially happy to welcome friends from Pine Hill, Al Huda Mosque and the Palestine Solidarity Network,” Fr Wallace said.

    Following the violence in Gaza in May this year, Anglican Missions launched an emergency appeal for Al Ahli Hospital, in the centre of Gaza City.

    Because a majority of Gaza’s residents live in refugee camps, a significant portion of the Al-Ahli hospital’s care is charitable as it serves a community of exceptionally poor people.

    The 80-bed hospital treats more than 45,000 patients a year and its doors are open to everyone in need.

    In addition to the hospital, Al Ahli provides free mobile clinics to villages across Gaza. Al Ahli Arab Hospital is a ministry of the Episcopal/Anglican Diocese of Jerusalem and funding was greatly needed to help the hospital continue to serve a community in need, Fr Wallace said.

    “We will continue to support the ministries of the Diocese of Jerusalem,” he said.

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter