Fancy that

PHOTO: MARTYN BUYCK

People across the city are getting set to take part in the Dunedin Fancy Women Bike Ride 2023, which sets out from the Dunedin waterfront this Sunday. Organisers are encouraging participants to dress "fancy" for the colourful ride, to celebrate the freedom and fun of riding a bicycle.

The free 5km ride will start at Steamer Basin at 10.30am and then head along the waterfront to Marlow Park in St Kilda, where the ride will end with a picnic.