Feastock is back for full day of music, rain or shine

A unique gathering of a diverse range of talents will once again bring music and movement to Fea St in lower Pine Hill this Saturday.

Feastock, the full-day music extravaganza nestled in the vibrant Dalmore bush, boasts an impressive lineup of acts including Bin Day, Blood Cauldron, Coin Laundry, DenuDes, Earth Tongue, The Entire Alphabet, Freddy Fudd Pucker, Italiks & Deep Fried Dub, King Leo, Pretty Dumb and SoulSeller.

The event is set to go ahead even if the weather is dicey.

With a one-way door policy, attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and snacks, although there will be a free barbecue. There is no parking on-site and there will be no door sales. Tickets are available from Cosmic Dunedin or at cosmicticketing.co.nz