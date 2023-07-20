Feedback sought

Fisheries New Zealand is looking for feedback on options to manage the squid fishery in New Zealand’s subantarctic islands, which overlaps with important sea lion habitat.

Sea lions are classified as nationally vulnerable and breed in the subantarctic Auckland Islands and Campbell Island. The squid fishery, called Squid 6T, overlapped their foraging range in this area, Fisheries New Zealand’s acting director of fisheries management Robert Gear said.

The latest assessment of the sea lion population this year estimated a total of 10,000 animals. However, there has been a significant drop in the number of pups born in the Auckland Islands breeding grounds. There were 24% fewer pups born there this year compared to last year.

Submissions can be made online by 5pm on July 31.

More information, including on how to make a submission, can be found at https://www.mpi.govt.nz under the consultations section.