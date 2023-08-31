Thursday, 31 August 2023

'Feels like dancing'

    1. The Star

    PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    Chontel Kimiia (left) and Alanna Richardson get ready to teach an early morning Zumba class.

    Ms Kimiia said since January the pair had been teaching the high-energy classes every Saturday from 9am at the St John’s Church hall, in Roslyn.

    "Zumba is a Latin-inspired fitness dance programme.

    "It doesn’t feel like exercise, it feels like dancing and music — it is like a big party really," she said.

    "There’s different styles, there is salsa, there is merengue, there is hip-hop."

    After about two years of going to Zumba classes, she decided to take the plunge and get her instructor’s licence.

    "I love the dancing, I love the music."

    The pair have have just started a new community class on Wednesdays from 6.30pm at the Mosgiel Methodist Church.

    For details visit fb.com/zumba.alanna.chontel 