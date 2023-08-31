PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Chontel Kimiia (left) and Alanna Richardson get ready to teach an early morning Zumba class.

Ms Kimiia said since January the pair had been teaching the high-energy classes every Saturday from 9am at the St John’s Church hall, in Roslyn.

"Zumba is a Latin-inspired fitness dance programme.

"It doesn’t feel like exercise, it feels like dancing and music — it is like a big party really," she said.

"There’s different styles, there is salsa, there is merengue, there is hip-hop."

After about two years of going to Zumba classes, she decided to take the plunge and get her instructor’s licence.

"I love the dancing, I love the music."

The pair have have just started a new community class on Wednesdays from 6.30pm at the Mosgiel Methodist Church.

For details visit fb.com/zumba.alanna.chontel