Festival to be televised

Members of the Otago Southland Chinese Association performed a traditional lion dance as part of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival and China National Day, held at Trinity Catholic College Auditorium on September 16.

The event was organised by the Dunedin Senior Chinese Association and featured wide ranging performances from different areas of the community.

Columba College pupils performed a haka and waiata, and children from the Pakistan Association of Otago sang a traditional Chinese folk song.

Otago Chinese Students’ Association preformed a Chinese classical dance from the great Tang dynasty, and there were performances by Kadodo West African Drum and Dance, Bennett School of Ballet and Jazz and by the Dunedin Tai Chi group.

- The Dunedin Mid-Autumn Festival Concert will screen on Southern Television-Channel 39 on Freeview HD (Dunedin & Invercargill) next Saturday at 7.30pm, and will be available online.

By Luke Chapman

Channel 39-Southern TV

production manager