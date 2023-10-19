Festival reprised

Discussing the "Prescriptions and Prose" session in the NZ Young Writers Festival are (from left) guest curator and panel chair Jennifer Cheuk, Dr Libby Whittaker and doctors-in-training Olivia Wright and Will Pudney. Photo: Blake Armstrong

If you missed out on this year’s New Zealand Young Writers Festival, OAR FM is offering a second opportunity to enjoy a varied sampler of events.

Seven of the festival’s 17 literary-focused events were recorded in full, for broadcast and podcast, with the support of Dunedin Fringe and Dunedin City of Literature.

More than 40 young writers from across New Zealand were in Dunedin for four days last month to celebrate the cutting edge of contemporary writing.

Sessions ranged from poetry performances to panel discussions and interactive workshops.

The free public events were well attended, with some booked out. The recordings will provide a much wider audience the chance to hear what unfolded at some of the festival’s most engaging sessions.

Topics range from art and activism to storytelling though podcasts, the power of street postering, and overcoming imposter syndrome.

To see what days and times New Zealand Young Writers Festival events air on OAR 105.4FM and 1575AM, check out the post at www.oar.org.nz. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz, Spotify, Google podcasts and Apple podcasts.

By Jeff Harford,

Community Liaison, OAR FM