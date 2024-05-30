Festival swings back in to town

A weekend of music and dance will delight at the 10th Annual Dunedin Swing Festival. PHOTO: AMANDA KONIJN

It is going to be a rocking good weekend as the 10th Annual Dunedin Swing Festival returns to the city this weekend.

The lineup of social dancing and cultural events organised by Swing Riot Dunedin will provide plenty of opportunities to shimmy and sway.

Festival director Sibby Dillon said event the celebrated African American dance forms and music made popular in the Swing era such as the Lindy Hop, Blues and more.

The full weekend provides attendees with two and a-half days of dance workshops with international teachers, including Michael Jagger and Evita Arce, of New York City.

"We are really excited to be bringing in a lineup of all international teachers for this weekend, which is bringing people from all over Australasia to our city."

The event will showcase dancers from across Australasia and musicians from Ōtepoti and Ōtautahi, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to experience this "incredible era" of dance and music.

The Glenroy Ball on Saturday night at the Glenroy Auditorium will be a chance for people to enjoy the big band sound of the Dunedin City Jazz Orchestra.

Mrs Dillon said from 7pm to 8pm there will be a Lindy Hop taster class for people who have not danced it before, providing an opportunity to learn before the band begins to play.

Swing Riot Dunedin is known for its welcoming dance community and enthusiastic spirit, and the event was a proudly rainbow-friendly space.

The society comprises a lively community of passionate dancers working together to share partnered and solo styles of vintage swing dance with as many people as possible.

It is entirely run by volunteers, including teachers, and it provides dance workshops and social events through the year for the Dunedin dance community, Mrs Dillon said.

For details, visit dunedinswingfestival.co.nz.