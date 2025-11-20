Spreading Christmas cheer are members of the LJ Hooker Dunedin team (back from left) Sam Veint, Steph Atherton, Daryl Siggleko, Leanne Schuck, (front from left) Trista Townsend, Wendy Watterston and Amelia Hermens. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Festive goodwill is being boxed up as people are invited to provide practical support for families.

LJ Hooker Dunedin staff member Trista Townsend has once again been organising "Festive Cheer in a Box" with the help of her work colleagues, putting together gift boxes of food for local families in need.

The Christmas-wrapped boxes are filled with food and essentials, such as crackers, tinned food and fruit, biscuits, muesli bars, crackers, tea, coffee, honey and jam, along with festive-themed items including Christmas pudding, candy canes and lollies.

The boxes also include practical items such as body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes and a tea-towel to help households with everyday needs as well as Christmas treats.

Individuals or families could collect an empty box, as well as a suggested list of items, from the company offices.

She also asked if people had spare boxes to deliver them to the offices, so more families could be supported.

Mrs Townsend said her team were reaching out to their friends and colleagues and delivering boxes to be filled.

If several people contributed to a box by adding one or two items then it was not a burden for any one person.

"There are so many people that need our support," Mrs Townsend said.

This year, the gift boxes of food will be donated to the local branch of Barnardos Aotearoa to help children and families.

"Hopefully this year we can help a few families and ... bring some festive joy to some lives."

People are asked to drop off filled boxes before Tuesday, December 16 at the LJ Hooker offices at 516 George St or 63 Musselburgh Rise.

