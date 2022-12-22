A festive schedule for the holidays

After a very busy 2022, the production team is looking forward to a deserved break over Christmas and New Year, but this doesn’t mean that there won’t be loads of content on air during that time.

The schedule will continue with a vast range of locally produced documentaries, classic movies and coverage of the many events held in our regions.

The line-up for Christmas Day as always includes highlights of the 2022 Dunedin Santa Parade, which was filmed earlier in December.

It also includes a Christmas concert from the award-winning Gracias Choir.

Gracias is said to have the unique ability to touch the hearts of its audiences and change lives in the process.

The Gracias Choir will bring Christmas to your home, with their all new Gracias Christmas Concert.

The South Korean choir has touched hundreds of thousands of people around the world through the Gracias Christmas Cantata.

Join the Gracias Choir for a Christmas experience you will never forget.

Your local news bulletin The South Today will take a break from Friday, December 23, and return on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Coverage of news from around the south will continue on odt.co.nz.

All the team at Channel 39 — Southern Television and Allied Productions thank everyone for tuning in and supporting us throughout 2022 and we wish everyone a very merry Christmas and all the best for 2023!

The Gracias Choir Christmas concert screens on Channel 39 — Southern Television on Saturday, December 24, at 7.30pm, Sunday, December 25, at 8.30pm, and Monday, December 26, at 7.30pm.

By Luke Chapman

Channel 39-Southern TV production manager