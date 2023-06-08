Fifa cup trophy to visit city

Dunedin City Council major and premier events co-ordinator Amanda Dyer is looking forward to plenty of activities as the Fifa Women's World Cup gets closer to kick-off. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The official tournament trophy for the Fifa Women’s World Cup is coming to Dunedin as part of a worldwide tour.

The trophy will arrive in Dunedin on June 22 as part of a tour of all 32 participating nations and nine host cities.

Dunedin City Council major and premier events co-ordinator Amanda Dyer said events planned while the trophy was in Dunedin included a mini-tournament with Southern Football at Logan Park’s artificial football turf.

School pupils could come dressed in the colours of the competing nations for a kick around and to test their football skills, she said.

The trophy will also make an appearance at the Dunedin Mid-Winter Carnival, at the International Symposium of Adapted Physical Activity and at the annual Dunedin polar plunge.

Fifa Legend Kristine Lilly, a previous trophy winner, is also visiting during the trophy tour.

"We are delighted to have Kristine be part of our events and inspire the next generation.

"She is a retired US women’s national team member who played in five world cups and is the most capped player of all time [men and women] with 354 caps."

Tournament mascot Tazuni, a little blue penguin, will also be at selected events.

"There really will be something for everyone," Ms Dyer said.