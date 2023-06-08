Fifa cup trophy to visit city

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The trophy will arrive in Dunedin on June 22 as part of a tour of all 32 participating nations and nine host cities.
Dunedin City Council major and premier events co-ordinator Amanda Dyer said events planned while the trophy was in Dunedin included a mini-tournament with Southern Football at Logan Park’s artificial football turf.
School pupils could come dressed in the colours of the competing nations for a kick around and to test their football skills, she said.
The trophy will also make an appearance at the Dunedin Mid-Winter Carnival, at the International Symposium of Adapted Physical Activity and at the annual Dunedin polar plunge.
Fifa Legend Kristine Lilly, a previous trophy winner, is also visiting during the trophy tour.
"We are delighted to have Kristine be part of our events and inspire the next generation.
"She is a retired US women’s national team member who played in five world cups and is the most capped player of all time [men and women] with 354 caps."
Tournament mascot Tazuni, a little blue penguin, will also be at selected events.
"There really will be something for everyone," Ms Dyer said.