Thursday, 8 June 2023

Fifa cup trophy to visit city

    1. The Star

    Dunedin City Council major and premier events co-ordinator Amanda Dyer is looking forward to plenty of activities as the Fifa Women's World Cup gets closer to kick-off. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    The official tournament trophy for the Fifa Women’s World Cup is coming to Dunedin as part of a worldwide tour.

    The trophy will arrive in Dunedin on June 22 as part of a tour of all 32 participating nations and nine host cities.

    Dunedin City Council major and premier events co-ordinator Amanda Dyer said events planned while the trophy was in Dunedin included a mini-tournament with Southern Football at Logan Park’s artificial football turf.

    School pupils could come dressed in the colours of the competing nations for a kick around and to test their football skills, she said.

    The trophy will also make an appearance at the Dunedin Mid-Winter Carnival, at the International Symposium of Adapted Physical Activity and at the annual Dunedin polar plunge.

    Fifa Legend Kristine Lilly, a previous trophy winner, is also visiting during the trophy tour.

    "We are delighted to have Kristine be part of our events and inspire the next generation.

    "She is a retired US women’s national team member who played in five world cups and is the most capped player of all time [men and women] with 354 caps."

    Tournament mascot Tazuni, a little blue penguin, will also be at selected events.

    "There really will be something for everyone," Ms Dyer said.