Film festival celebrates cycling

A scene from Silent Odyssey, a film set to screen as part of the Big Bike Film Night in Dunedin next month. PHOTO: DAVID FLETCHER

The Big Bike Film Night is coming to Dunedin.

Film curator Brett Cotter, of Taupo, said a "feast" of short films devoted to the bicycle was set to screen at Dunedin’s Rialto Cinema at 7.30pm on August 12.

The collection of 12 international and New Zealand movies were filmed in locations including the unforgiving shores of the Faroe Islands, urban neighbourhoods of Auckland and a bike-rafting expedition through the West Coast wilderness.

"This collection is a great reminder of why we love to ride, with films that celebrate the fun, adventure and inspiration that cycling enables, whatever your ride is.”

Viewers could expect "action, drama, humour and plenty of inspiration".

The film, Being Unstoppable, shows what it takes to compete in Ironman New Zealand, following three first-timers on their journey, providing moving and motivational stories of ordinary participants.

“Our event celebrates cycling in all its glorious shapes and forms,

“Regardless of whether you’re a cycling fan or a cinematography fan, this is something that everyone should see.”