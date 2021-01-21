Fish die-off investigated

Otago Fish & Game Council field officer Jack Harland measures oxygen levels near a dead fish floating in lower Silverstream last week. PHOTO: OTAGO FISH & GAME COUNCIL

An investigation has been launched after hundreds of eels and trout "perished" in the lower Silverstream on the Taieri due to the impact of flooding earlier this month, the Otago Fish & Game Council says.

Council chief executive Ian Hadland, of Dunedin, said rotting grass and vegetation lying beneath ponded floodwater was known to decrease water oxygen levels as it broke down.

"There are dead and decomposing fish everywhere and dead worms all over the stream bottom — it’s a tragic sight."

A stench of rotting fish and vegetation emanated from a section of Silverstream, near Riverside Rd.

"It’s in a bad state — man alive."

The conditions, combined with heat, were the "perfect recipe" for creating an environment without oxygen to form, Mr Hadland said.

Oxygen levels in the lower Silverstream remained "very low" last week. The levels were "borderline lethal for fish".

An Otago Regional Council spokesman said water samples had been taken to rule out other causes for the deaths of the fish species.

Analysis of the samples in a laboratory continued this week, he said.